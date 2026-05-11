Expect to hear more from Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate by the end of May, according to Yuji Horii

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Despite Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate being announced years ago, little of substance about the game has been shared in the years since. We have routinely covered any update on the game, including last May, when we spoke with Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii at Comicon Napoli and learned that he is still hard at work on the project and that it could be compatible with Nintendo Switch 2. But still, nothing official has come from Square Enix.

Maybe this will soon change however, as during an interview with KosoKoso (as translated by Gematsu), Horii has said that there will be a livestream happening at the end of May and that this will be where the next game reappears.

"We'll be doing a livestream on May 27. I think we'll be able to make an announcement about the next game." Horii then noted Square Enix will apparently "have various other things" to show off in the stream "besides the next game."

While we await official information from Square Enix on this front, it's worth noting that we are expecting "many announcements" to celebrate the series 40th anniversary, with Dragon Quest recently being regarded as a hall of famer.