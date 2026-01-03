Yuji Horii teases "many announcements" to celebrate Dragon Quest's 40th anniversary

HQ

When we met him at the 25th Comicon Napoli, we asked legendary Japanese creator Yuji Horii about Dragon Quest XII and about a potential Chrono Trigger remake. And while Horii-san gave us hope for both, he didn't want to commit to any specific launch or reveal window.

Now, it's a new year, and in 2026 Dragon Quest is one of many genre-defining franchises that will turn 40 in the next few months, together with classics such as Metroid, Castlevania, and The Legend of Zelda. This is why Horii-san himself wanted to tease fans with the following post on X:

"Happy New Year. Dragon Quest has now reached its 40th anniversary. Thanks to all of you who have supported us for so long and to all the staff who have supported us. We are very grateful. I think we will be able to announce many things this year. Please look forward to it. I went to Zojoji Temple for my New Year's visit. By the way, my omikuji was a great fortune. Yay!"

After several rumours, potential delays, and "we're still working hard on it" messages, fans will agree it really is about time Square Enix unveils the new main entry of the classic JRPG, one that was actually announced back in 2021. Do you think Horii's New Year message means we'll know more soon? In the meantime, Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined will kick off the anniversary celebrations very soon, in just a month's time.