Yujii Horii still "working really hard" on Dragon Quest XII, series "could be compatible with Switch 2"

Announced back in 2021, thought to be dead, but then re-introduced last year, Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate approaches its final stages of development slowly but steadily. And if series creator Yuji Horii said that the team was "working hard" on the game earlier this year, it is just that, if with slightly nuanced words, here is what he told us the other day.

"Yes, indeed, I can't say anything, I apologise", Horii-san told Gamereactor at the 25th Comicon Napoli when asked for an update on the project, perhaps on characters, setting or its new combat system. "I am making it, putting lots of work into it", he insists in the video below. "I can only say that the next work will be great too, working really hard. Please look forward to it, is the only thing I can say".

Play the full video to see how the legendary designer defines traditional JRPG, or how he remembers the beloved artist Akira Toriyama, who passed away a year ago.

Later on we also asked Horii-san about the other elephant in the room: the imminent release of the Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to a platform where both Dragon Quest XI S and the Dragon Quest III and I & II HD-2D Remakes enjoyed great success.

"Yes, I believe it could be compatible with Switch 2 as well", he answers succinctly, without specifying if he's referring to the Dragon Quest series in general or to the upcoming twelfth main entry, nor sharing further thoughts about the platform itself.

Now, after teasing a potential Chrono Trigger Remake, what are you, fans, looking forward to the most from Yuji Horii and his team at Square Enix? And do you expect Dragon Quest XII, XI, and the HD-2D Remakes to land, or be enhanced on the Switch 2?