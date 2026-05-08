Dragon Quest, Silent Hill, and Angry Birds inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame

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The Strong National Museum of Play has, for the past decade or so, been growing and expanding a World Video Game Hall of Fame, where it looks to spotlight and immortalise some of the most iconic and memorable games of all-time. Over the years, we've seen Tetris, World of Warcraft, Resident Evil, Goldeneye, Tamagotchi, and more added, and now the 2026 inductees have been named.

This year, four inductees are being introduced, with all four being absolutely worthy of being immortalised in such a collection. Dragon Quest leads the pack following 40 years of entertaining players around the world and practically founding the JRPG segment. Building on this is Silent Hill, which is perhaps the series we can attribute to the very popular survival horror genre, despite not quite having a modern legacy as broad as Resident Evil.

Next up is FIFA International Soccer, which is effectively the project that walked so that the main FIFA series could run. While FIFA no longer really exists as EA Sports FC has taken over, its impact as one of the biggest games every year is still felt. Lastly, we have perhaps the most famous mobile game of all-time, Angry Birds, with the popular project making the cut after reaching countless players over the years since it debuted.

For the full list of World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees, you can head over here where there is also a ton of extra information on each inductee and what makes them special.