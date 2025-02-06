ESL and Acer ink partnership deal for Counter-Strike 2 professional circuit

HQ

Just yesterday, we reported on the news that the ESL FACEIT Group (EFG) and Intel had extended their long-running partnership for the foreseeable future. Now, in a similar vein, we can add that ESL and Acer are teaming up to enhance professional Counter-Strike 2 in the future too.

This deal is specifically tailored around Acer's Predator gaming brand, and will see the technology label regarded as the Original Equipment Manufacturer Partner of the ESL Pro Tour and other ESL-hosted premier CS2 tournaments.

This means you will see Predator branding appearing in the ESL Challenger League and the Intel Extreme Masters events going forward too, with this partnership being celebrated at the IEM Katowice playoffs that are taking place this weekend.

Speaking about this deal, EFG's director partner management Bastian Veiser has stated: "This comprehensive collaboration provides year-round access to top-of-the-line gear that will empower not only the pinnacle of competition, but also rising talent, for years to come."

The exact duration and value of the deal has not been mentioned.