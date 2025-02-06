The IEM Katowice playoffs bracket is set

HQ

It's crunch time for the Intel Extreme Masters Katowice event for 2025. The Counter-Strike 2 tournament has been hosting action since January 29, but we're now in its final stages as all eyes are now on the playoffs bracket.

This final slate of games will be played tomorrow and over the weekend, and with that being the case, the bracket, which depicts the final six teams in the tournament, looks as follows.

Quarterfinal 1:

The MongolZ vs. Eternal Fire

Quarterfinal 2:

Virtus.pro vs. Team Spirit

Semi-final 1:

Team Vitality vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 1

Semi-final 2:

Natus Vincere vs. Winner of Quarter Final 2

Grand Final:

Winner of Semi-final 1 vs. Winner of Semi-final 2

With these final games locked in, the remaining teams will be fighting over the lion's share of the prize pool, with $400,000 going to the winning squad.