ESL and Intel extend partnership for several more years

One of the staples of the competitive Counter-Strike 2 calendar is seeing Intel Extreme Masters events being held. There is currently one ongoing, as IEM Katowice continues to offer high-level action in Poland. It looks like we can expect these kinds of events to continue for the foreseeable future, as both ESL and Intel have committed to a multi-year partnership extension.

Intel and ESL have been working together in some form for the past 24 years, but this partnership is currently best known for their ESL Pro Tour and IEM activities. The pair have been such tight partners that last year saw the hosting of the 100th IEM tournament in Dallas, and in total these events have contributed to over two billion hours watched by fans and over $27 million worth of prize money served up.

The ESL FACEIT Group's chief commercial officer Rodrigo Samwell commented on this partnership, adding: "Over time, Intel has become the most respected brand in esports because they've been with us, building this industry from the ground up. You simply cannot touch the pedigree that Intel has earned with the esports and gaming communities. Together, we're excited to continue delivering unparalleled experiences and celebrating IEM champions for years to come."

While the exact length of the partnership extension is unclear, we are told that it will "continue Intel 's work with ESL for the ESL Pro Tour and IEM events," and that the extension actually kicked into effect in January 2025.