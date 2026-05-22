Emily Rudd, who plays Nami in the One Piece Netflix live-action show, is the latest addition to the line-up for San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026

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It seems that this year the stream of special guest confirmations for the second San Diego Comic-Con Málaga is more steady over time and less sporadic, and practically every week we are adding a new name to the list of confirmed personalities. We already had big names from the silver screen such as Charlie Rooker, Elijah Wood and Sean Astin (we'll have to keep an eye out for further confirmations as we mark the 25th anniversary of the Lord of the Rings trilogy's cinema release), we also have Kevin Smith and John Romita Jr. from the world of comics, and from television we have Richard Dean Anderson and Iñaki Godoy. The latter is known worldwide for playing Captain Monkey D. Luffy in the live-action One Piece series on Netflix. And it seems that another member of his crew will be joining him whilst he is in the Andalusian coastal city.

Emily Rudd, who plays Nami in One Piece, is the latest guest confirmed for SDCCM 2026. The actress, also known for her role as Cindy in Netflix's The Street of Terror, will take part in the event, we imagine, on a panel alongside her co-star Iñaki Godoy. Given that two members of the Straw Hat crew have already been confirmed, we wouldn't be surprised to see more of them join this adventure, such as Taz Skylar (Sanji in the series), an actor from the Canary Islands who already took part in the first edition last year, and whom we had the pleasure of interviewing as you can see below.

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And if you haven't seen the second season of One Piece yet (the third is currently in production), take a look at our full review.