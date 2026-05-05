Netflix's One Piece returns to San Diego Comic-Con in Málaga: Iñaki Godoy confirmed to attend in 2026

HQ

One Piece remains a unique cultural phenomenon, regardless of the format in which you encounter it. The manga remains the best-selling of all time in Japan. The anime is now approaching 1,200 episodes aired (1,182 at the time of writing this) and the Netflix live-action series is one of the platform's most-watched shows, not to mention having propelled its stars to the very top of the current television scene. And if you're planning to visit San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026 in October, you might just bump into its star.

At last year's event, fans were able to meet and get to know Taz Skylar/Sanji, who, as well as being the cook on the Straw Hat crew, was born and raised in Spain. This year, the visit to the second San Diego Comic-Con Málaga, officially confirmed just moments ago, is that of Iñaki Godoy, the actor who plays the gang's captain, Monkey D. Luffy.

Iñaki thus joins the still small but very notable group of stars confirmed for the 2026 edition of SDCCM, such as Sean Astin, John Romita Jr. and Kevin Smith. Despite the big names attached, the organisers face the challenge of rectifying the shortcomings of the first edition and offering attendees the authentic and unique experience that the name implies.

Are you planning to attend San Diego Comic-Con and try to meet Iñaki Godoy in person? Remember that ticket sales began yesterday, 4 May, and you can get yours right here.