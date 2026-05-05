Sam Astin and Elijah Wood will be attending the second San Diego Comic-Con Málaga this year

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San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026, from 1 to 4 October, is once again set to be the premier destination for American-style pop culture in Europe. This second edition of the major comic and pop culture event held outside the United States is beginning to reveal the line-up of special guests arriving this year. The latest confirmation, from just a few minutes ago, is the most beloved rubber pirate from manga, anime and now also in the flesh, Monkey D. Luffy. Or rather, the actor who plays him on Netflix, Iñaki Godoy. But previously, another actor well known to everyone for his long career in cinema classics had already been confirmed: the star of The Goonies, cast member in Stranger Things and Frodo Baggins's staunch squire, Sam/Sean Astin.

But Sean Astin won't be the only hobbit walking the corridors and conference halls of the FYCMA, because here at Gamereactor we can confirm that he'll be joined by his dear friend and fellow adventurer from Peter Jackson's film trilogy, Elijah Wood, Frodo Baggins himself. This has just been confirmed to us in person by the new director of SDCCM 2026, Fernando Piquer, in an interview that you'll soon be able to watch here.

Tickets for San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2026 have been on sale since yesterday, 4 May via the website, as well as having the chance to get your hands on some unique collectables from the event. We don't yet know anything about the schedule or the panel timetable, but it's to be expected that, until a few more names are confirmed, you'll have to book your ticket with the same faith with which these two characters entered Mordor and climbed the slopes of Mount Doom to destroy the Ring.