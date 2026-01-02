Elon Musk's Grok AI removes media tab after too many users asked it to remove women's clothing

HQ

Sometimes, it can be difficult to think of a genuine use for AI image generation, as it seems often it's most used for imitating other art or creepy stuff like generating what a real person would be like with less clothes on. Elon Musk's Grok AI has been improving its image generation a lot over the course of the year, but it seems that users are taking advantage of its capabilities for perverse purposes.

Requests had Grok remove women's clothing, putting them in underwear, bikinis, and whatever else a user wished. Requests would be carried out by the AI, created by X and Tesla owner Elon Musk to the letter, without caring for the original poster's privacy or consent.

This led to the media tab being disabled for Grok for a time, however the bot was still carrying out the requests sent its way. Some are using the image generation feature for engagement bait, which was bound to happen, but there are still those exploiting the bot for creepy image generation uses.

