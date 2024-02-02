Dreams was finished for PC and ready to be released

HQ

Media Molecule's title Dreams was advertised as a game that allowed you to realise your dreams as a game developer. It had such powerful tools that its community created all kinds of creations in all kinds of genres.

But it turned out that not enough people were interested in making their own games for the PlayStation 4, and last year it was announced that support for Dreams would be discontinued - and Media Molecule founder Mark Healey left the studio. But it turns out Dreams could have lived on, after the usually very reliable insider Lance McDonald revealed in a now-deleted Twitch video that the game was actually coming to both PC and PlayStation 5, complete with Ray-Tracing and mouse/keyboard support.

And it gets worse, because according to McDonald, Dreams for PC and PlayStation 5 was basically ready to be released, when support for the game was cut off and several people on the team were laid off. Considering that Dreams is a game that feels tailor-made for PC specifically, it's not without wondering how big it could have been if the finished version had actually been given the chance.

Thanks, GameInfinitus.