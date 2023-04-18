Media Molecule co-founder and creative director Mark Healey has left the developer

HQ

Media Molecule has been back in headlines over the past week, as only recently, the British developer announced that it would be ending support for the user-generated content title, Dreams, later this year, all so that it can focus its resources on a new project.

But to add to this, in a Twitter thread, co-founder and creative director of Media Molecule, Mark Healey, has announced that he will be leaving the developer after working there for 17 years.

"So, after SEVENTEEN incredible years of co-birthing and building Media Molecule - I have decided it is time for me to fly the nest - set sail and chart a new course - today is my last day at MM.

"From LittleBigPlanet to Dreams and beyond - proud to have played my part and lucky to have jammed with some truly brilliant people - and such a wonderfully talented Community which I will continue to be a fan of...

"...but a strong cosmic breeze is pulling me and my pirate heart is awakened, I'm not getting any younger so am going to indulge myself in the winds of my various curiosities for a while and see where they take me...

"...So here's to new beginnings, following one's heart and exploring the unknown - Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum - I'm off on a Pirate adventure! (One that involves making games that is)."

Healey is actually the second co-founder of Media Molecule to leave in 2023, as art director Kareem Ettouney also departed the company earlier this year.