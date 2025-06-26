Donald Trump's smartphones are seemingly no longer "made in the USA"

HQ

Recently, Donald Trump announced that his company would be taking on Silicon Valley by launching its own smartphone brand. The phone is to be called T1 Phone from Trump Mobile and while it basically looks like every other smartphone on the market, the phone itself had a unique selling point tailored to Americans, namely that it was being "made in the USA". For a country that is looking to further improve its own production and reduce imports, this seemed like a big hit for Trump's voters, although perhaps the President was telling a few porky pies...

The Verge now reports that the "made in the USA" tag has been dropped from the T1, suggesting that the smartphone will at least rely on some elements that have been imported from elsewhere. The exact specifics of what this could be are not clear, but this also comes as some specs for the device are being adjusted too.

The display size seems to be getting smaller, from 6.78" to 6.25" and the included RAM is also no longer mentioned despite former references of 12GB of memory. The release date for the phone seems to be on the rocks too, as the former reference of September has now been switched to "later this year".

The Trump Organisation has not commented on these changes, but it certainly seems like something is going on at Trump Mobile.

