Disneyland Paris confirms the opening of Frozen ride and rebranding in Spring 2026

The event Destination Disney 23 disappointed Disney fans by not having much in terms of theme park news. However, for Disneyland Paris fans, the resort most often forgotten and neglected by the company, it brought the good news that World of Frozen, the new expansion based on the 2013 animated film with a new ride, will open in Spring 2026.

World of Frozen will open in the secondary park of the resort, what has been known since 2002 as Walt Disney Studios Park. When Frozen opens in 2026, the park will be renamed into Disney Adventure World, taking the focus out of the "magic of the movie industry" and focusing on its collection of themed lands, that already include Marvel (Avengers Campus) and Pixar (Toy Story, Ratatouille), and will grow in the future (hopefully 2027) with the opening of a ride based on The Lion King.

The opening of the Frozen land will also bring a few new rides, including a flying carousel theme to Pixar's Up, and a new avenue and lake that will double the size of the currently small and cramped park. 2026 will be a good year to visit Disneyland Paris resort.

