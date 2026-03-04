Denshattack! Arrives June 17 on Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X

HQ

Denshattack! is a rather unique game, but in a good way. You control a train, drifting and racing through environments with a very original aesthetic, accompanied by a truly interesting soundtrack—a real homage to the Dreamcast era. The players' goal is to become the best train drivers in Japan, competing in crazy train battles. It features 50 exciting levels across Japan, pitting you against a wide variety of rivals and diverse missions.

The main composer is Tee Lopes (Sonic Mania, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge), and he is joined by other composers such as Ryo Nagamatsu (Splatoon series, Mario Kart series), Richard Jacques (Jet Set Radio series, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy), Takenobu Mitsuyoshi (Daytona USA, Sega Rally Championship), and many others.

Furthermore, as announced yesterday during Indie World, a demo is available on Nintendo Switch 2 and Steam, allowing you to try the first four levels of the game. If you want to learn more, check out our interview with the developers.

Will you jump on the Denshattack train?