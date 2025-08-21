Denshattack mixes Tony Hawk with Japanese train culture

What happens if you take equal parts Tony Hawk, blend it with Jet Set Radio, and sprinkle in Japanese train culture? You end up with total, wonderful madness. And that's exactly what Undercoders has done with its new game Denshattack!, showcased during Gamescom. An explosion of color, speed, style, and music.

The game throws you into a high-energy world where you're not only tasked with keeping a train moving but also pulling off tricks, spins, and combos — everything from rail-hopping to wall rides. On top of that, there's a fully fledged story exploring themes like friendship, oppression, and self-discovery. It's the kind of wild mix that shouldn't work on paper, but watching the trailer, it's hard not to feel a little giddy.

The studio's founders, who spent plenty of time backpacking in Japan, explained that their love for Japanese trains was a central inspiration — and their passion is infectious. Music plays a key role too, with composer Tee Lopes (best known for Sonic Mania and Shredder's Revenge) leading the soundtrack, joined by other artists from the Kid Katana label.

Denshattack! is set to release early next year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S — launching day one on Game Pass.