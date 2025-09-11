DC confirms that Green Arrow and Hawkman will be next Justice Leaguers to get Absolute versions

HQ

One of DC Comics recent efforts has been to deliver striking and rather memorable versions of its famed characters as part of the latest Absolute run. We've seen the enormous Absolute Batman, the slightly terrifying Absolute Superman, the awe-inspiring Absolute Wonder Woman, plus a few others, and in the future two more Justice League members will be joining the fray.

In October, the Absolute Evil comics will begin, and this will explore several iconic villains and how they came to power in the Absolute universe. But that's not all, as the comic will also see the debut of two heroes in their Absolute forms, with one being the formerly confirmed Green Arrow, and the other being the newly confirmed Hawkman.

This comes via CBR, who confirms the information after attending DC's panel at the Rose City Comic Con 2025. While we know that Absolute Green Arrow will also eventually get his own comic series, it's unclear if the same will apply to Hawkman or whether his Absolute appearance will be limited to the Absolute Evil comics that will debut from October 1.

