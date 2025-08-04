Critical Role enters a new era with announcement of Campaign 4

HQ

As you may know, we've been reporting recently on the TV projects of Critical Role, the company born out of a group of Hollywood voice actors and voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons on camera. The (first) season of The Mighty Nein will arrive on 19 November on Prime Video, and will be followed by the fourth (but not final) season of The Legend of Vox Machina in early 2026.

And just now, on the 10th anniversary of its YouTube debut with Campaign 1 (Vox Machina), CR management took to the stage in Indianapolis during a 10th anniversary tour event to make a big announcement: Campaign 4 begins on October 2, 2025.

It's a major milestone, because it will usher in a new era in CR, where players (and Dungeon Masters) step aside to make way for a new generation of players. They will almost certainly use their recently released Daggerheart game system, it will be set in a completely new world and we only know the name of one of the players so far: Matt Mercer. The former Game Director of all the major campaigns is handing over the helm to Brennan Lee Mulligan, who has earned himself a position of such responsibility.

And they've already announced that they plan to continue telling stories around a table with 20-sided dice for at least another ten years.