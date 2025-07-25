First glimpse of the fourth season of Legend of Vox Machina, coming in 2026

HQ

If you've ever played or been interested in Dungeons & Dragons, you may be familiar with Critical Role's YouTube series, where a group of famous film and video game voice actors have been playing D&D regularly for over 10 years. Just this 2025 marks a decade since Matt Mercer, Laura Bailey, Travis Willingham, Taliesin Jaffe, Marisha Rey, Liam O'Brien, Sam Riegel, and Ashley Johnson started sharing their journey as The Legend of Vox Machina in front of the cameras. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Critical Role became a mass phenomenon that has popularised the world of tabletop role-playing like never before, and also has an animated series produced for Prime Video about its first completed campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina. And now we finally have news about the return of the Tal'Dorei adventuring party for more adventures together.

Following the events of the third season released in October 2024, we now get our first glimpse of the fifth season, where Vox Machina comes together to strike a blow in an impossible place. Those of us who know what great danger the group of unlikely heroes face will keep quiet, but surely if you know anything about the D&D universe it's that there's an Evil above all others that stalks these characters?

Check out the first Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 Sneak Peak below and look forward to its return in 2026.

Oh, and why so late, you ask? Well, that's because before we see it we'll also have The Mighty Nein (Critical Role Campaign 2) Season 1 on Prime Video in November 2025.