The Mighty Nein animated series is formally unveiled with a trailer and a November release

As we announced earlier today, this year marks a decade since the emergence of the Critical Role phenomenon, a group of famous voice actors and actresses in film and video games who decided to share their Dungeons and Dragons gameplay on YouTube as a hobby.

But that choral phenomenon grew and grew, especially after the pandemic, and now Critical Role is a board game giant that moves millions, producing all kinds of merchandising, spin-off series on YouTube and other streaming platforms, and even their own role-playing game called Daggerheart. They've also produced an animated series about their first Campaign (the original team did three full campaigns together) called The Legend of Vox Machina for Prime Video, and now they're ready to show us the first look at their animated version of Campaign 2, known as The Sensual Seven The Mighty Nein.

After a couple of years in production, the series about this new group of heroes starring Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham will see the light of day on Prime Video on November 19, 2025.

The decision to release The Mighty Nein S1 in 2025 and The Legend of Vox Machina S4 in 2026 suggests a release schedule in which odd-numbered years see the release of a new season of the Nein, while Vox Machina moves forward to its not-so-distant end with a fifth, or perhaps even sixth, season.

Enjoy the first look at The Mighty Nein ahead of its premiere on Prime Video in November.