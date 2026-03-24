Crimson Desert exceeds three million sold copies, four days after launch

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When it was revealed that Crimson Desert was already a two-million seller around 16 hours after the game had launched, we began to wonder just how high the ceiling was for Pearl Abyss' action game. Clearly, a lot of this initial success came from fans already interested in the game and who had it pre-ordered/wishlisted and were eager to jump in, and we say this as it has now taken over three days to amass another million sold copies.

After four days on the market, Crimson Desert is now a three million seller. It's an impressive feat, one that beats Pokémon Pokopia's 2.2 million sold copies in four days, but one that does fall behind Resident Evil Requiem, as Crimson Desert will need to shift two more million units in three days to stay on-pace with Capcom's latest horror epic.

Speaking about reaching this sales milestone, Pearl Abyss explains: "We are grateful to share #CrimsonDesert has sold through 3 million copies worldwide. To everyone who has stepped into Pywel and shared this journey with us, thank you. Your feedback continues to help shape the experience, and we will keep working to make the journey ahead even more enjoyable for our players."

Have you played Crimson Desert yet? If not, don't miss our review to determine whether this game is worthy of your time and money.