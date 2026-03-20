Crimson Desert is already a two-million seller

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Crimson Desert has been a fascinating game to follow. For a while it was lauded with Game of the Year expectations, but then the reviews came out and critics were torn about the game, something which has clearly had an impact on investor confidence in Pearl Abyss. But perhaps these investors jumped ship too early, as in less than 24 hours since the game launched, it has now been revealed to have sold over two million copies.

This was confirmed by Pearl Abyss in a social media post that explains:

"We are incredibly humbled to share that #CrimsonDesert has sold through 2 million copies worldwide. Thank you so much to our fans, community, and everyone who has joined us in Pywel. We will listen closely to the wide range of feedback shared by the community and work to make improvements quickly, doing our utmost to make the journey ahead even more enjoyable for our players."

If you haven't already, you can read our dedicated review of Crimson Desert here, where we explain why the game is impressive albeit flawed. Likewise, we've been publishing a series of guides on the game, which you can find here and here.