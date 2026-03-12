Pokémon Pokopia sold over 2.2 million units in its first four days

HQ

It only took Resident Evil Requiem a week to sell as many as five million copies, making Capcom's horror project one of the best-selling games of the year so far. But last week also had some other major games making their arrival.

While Bungie has yet to reveal how Marathon has been performing in a commercial sense, Nintendo has lifted the curtain on Pokémon Pokopia, and long story short, the game has been a huge hit.

In its first four days, Pokopia managed to move as many as 2.2 million units, making the game one of the biggest Switch 2 exclusives to date already. The sales figures also reveal that the region that has seen Pokopia be the biggest success is unsurprisingly Japan, where one million units have been sold in the country alone.

As Nintendo games tend to have incredible legs, all signs are pointing to Pokopia being a huge success for the Switch 2.