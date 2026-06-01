Clarkson's Farm: Season 5

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You might think that the pedestal we're putting Clarkson's Farm on is undeserved. Perhaps you simply can't stand Jeremy Clarkson's persona, and for the rather obvious reason that you're completely turned off by a programme that's so tied up with who he is, what he thinks, and how he behaves around other people.

I'll admit that my connection to the programme is somewhat personal, and funnily enough, it exists relatively independently of my opinion of his time as a Top Gear and The Grand Tour presenter. I happened to watch it with my partner in the summer of 2021 on a laptop in our bed, whilst our little son, just one year old, had finally started sleeping regularly, and ever since then, new seasons every single summer have marked the passing of time, an opportunity to pause and say; "goodness, is it Clarkson's Farm time again"?

The connection runs deeper than that. Just as many have probably experienced before with reality documentaries, where something is built up and maintained, you become invested in the welfare of these people, and you start to feel a strange, comradely bond with them, because the insight into their lives, their comings and goings, and the crises that add spice to life, ends up being far more powerful than you might think.

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Clarkson's Farm is a silly programme about a former TV presenter who suddenly realises that what he really wants to spend the rest of his life doing is growing crops, looking after animals, and enriching the surrounding village life (both culturally, but of course also economically). It's not just about Clarkson himself, but about the people who help him, and even here in the fifth series, the return is welcome, mostly because the passage of time hasn't fundamentally changed the programme's premise, or the way it's constructed.

Yes, Clarkson tries out self-driving tractors, farmers from all over England protest in London against new tax measures that will cost them dearly, and his relatively new pub runs into all sorts of problems. New, different things are happening, but the concept, the framework, remains unchanged. What we, once again, are allowed to do is sit like a fly on the wall whilst silly people try to do the best they can and maintain a semi-large English country house - that's it.

That's actually a compliment. I've written before that this premise seems, in a way, inexhaustible, because I'm so instinctively invested in how things turn out. Both myself, my better half, and even friends have been glued to the screen to see how Clarkson deals with a new disease among English sheep called "Bluetongue", or whether the pub's driveway has been badly hit by a storm. It sounds trivial, it is trivial, but it feels endlessly entertaining and meaningful.

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At one point, The Corrs play a gig at Clarkson's pub, and my girlfriend said, surprised, that she felt moved by it. It's absolutely mad, and we laughed out loud at it, but that's what Clarkson's Farm, for some inexplicable reason, manages to do, and even now, after five seasons, I don't quite understand myself why the show has the power it does.

There are minor changes to the show's format, though. Clarkson and his assistant Kaleb pop over to the Netherlands to investigate whether farming can become more efficient and more sustainable in the future, and here the show shifts from its traditional framework to something of a commentary on the many struggles of the agricultural sector. It remains, however, anchored in their rather lovely personal dynamic, and is therefore entertaining regardless of context. As for whether it's actually genuine, well, that's the big question, and Clarkson's programmes have always presented themselves as authentic, even though heavy editing and staging lurk in the background. But then again; "if it ain't broke"... right?

There are minor issues here and there. Certain aspects no longer feel quite as authentic as they used to, and Clarkson's Farm may end up losing its authenticity as time goes on. It's no longer credible that Kaleb doesn't like travelling outside Chipping Norton when we know he has been on a national stand-up tour, for example. But then again, I have to say that Clarkson's Farm is brilliantly put together from start-to-finish, and I'm looking forward to seeing how my girlfriend and I've aged when season 6 comes out in a year's time - that is, if Clarkson himself fancies doing more.