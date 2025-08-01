Clarkson's Farm in crisis: Diddly Squat has come down with TB

HQ

It looks like a coming future season of Clarkson's Farm will have a very sombre note to it. The ex-Top Gear and The Grand Tour host, Jeremy Clarkson, has taken to social media to reveal that the cows on his farm have come down with Bovine Tuberculosis (TB), an infectious disease that in order to stop its rapid spread, requires an infected animal to be sent to slaughter.

The respiratory disease is common among cows in the UK, who typically pick it up from badgers and other wild mammals. Where Clarkson's land is situated in Oxfordshire is also classed as a buffer zone between high risk and low risk areas, meaning cattle are required to get two TB tests a year, with the latest bringing a devastating result.

Speaking on X, Clarkson explains:

"Bad news from Diddly Squat. We've gone down with TB. Everyone here is absolutely devastated."

He does go on to affirm for all those who are unclear that "it's Bovine TB that we have. It doesn't affect people, just our poor cows."

Clarkson notes that this is a pretty straightforward result that will see the infected cows being culled, and the rest at serious risk of contracting the disease. One fan inquired about the bull known as Endgame, to which Clarkson confirmed that the animal has tested "inconclusive" for the time being.

