Champions, Europa and Conference League round of 16: all games on the menu this week for football fans

This will be an intense week for UEFA competitions, with the second leg of the round of 16 games taking place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. Last week most games ended in victory/defeat, but these are 180 minutes knock-out (at the least), so anything could still change.

This is the football menu this week for all football fans, before the international break next week (with the return of men's Nations League). Quarter-finals will take place on the week of April 10 and April 17.

Champions League games on March 11, Tuesday



Barcelona vs Benfica (18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT)



Inter vs Feyenoord (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Leverkusen vs Bayern München (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Liverpool vs Saint-Germain (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Champions League games on March 12, Wednesday



Lille vs Borussia Dortmund (18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT)



Arsenal vs PSV (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Aston Villa vs Club Brugge (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Europa League games on Thursday, March 13



Athletic Club vs Roma (18:45 CET, 17:45 CET)



Eintracht Frankfurt vs Ajax (18:45 CET, 17:45 CET)



Lazio vs Viktoria Plzeň (18:45 CET, 17:45 CET)



Olympiacos vs Bodø/Glimt (18:45 CET, 17:45 CET)





Lyon vs FCSB (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Manchester United vs Real Sociedad (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Rangers vs Fenerbahçe (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Conference League games on Thursday, March 13



Cercle Brugge vs Jagiellonia (18:45 CET, 17:45 CET)



Djurgården vs Pafos (18:45 CET, 17:45 CET)



Lugano vs Celje (18:45 CET, 17:45 CET)



SK Rapid vs Borac (18:45 CET, 17:45 CET)





Chelsea vs Copenhagen (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Fiorentina vs Panathinaikos (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Legia Warszawa vs Molde (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Vitória SC vs Real Betis (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)

