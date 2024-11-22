The UEFA Nations League quarter-final draw has been decided

UEFA has announced how the Nations League quarter-finals will play out next year, in March 2025. Eight nations qualified for this still young competition (held every two years since 2018), created as a substitution to friendly matches nobody watched during international breaks.
Current champion Spain will face the Netherlands in a rematch from the 2010 World Cup final. The two other Nations League champions so far, Italy and France, will meet Germany and Croatia, while Portugal will face off Denmark.
The quarter-finals are two-legged ties taking place on 20 and 23 March 2025. Teams listed second will play the second legs at home.
During those same days, the promotion playoffs between League A vs. B, League B vs, C and League C vs. D will also take place. It is the only international break expected for five months: club league finally return today...
The semifinals will take place on 4 and 5 June 2025 Winner of Netherlands / Spain will face either Croatia or France; and winner of Italy / Germany will face either Denmark or Portugal.