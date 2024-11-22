The UEFA Nations League quarter-final draw has been decided

HQ

UEFA has announced how the Nations League quarter-finals will play out next year, in March 2025. Eight nations qualified for this still young competition (held every two years since 2018), created as a substitution to friendly matches nobody watched during international breaks.

Current champion Spain will face the Netherlands in a rematch from the 2010 World Cup final. The two other Nations League champions so far, Italy and France, will meet Germany and Croatia, while Portugal will face off Denmark.



Netherlands - Spain



Croatia - France



Denmark - Portugal



Italy - Germany



The quarter-finals are two-legged ties taking place on 20 and 23 March 2025. Teams listed second will play the second legs at home.

During those same days, the promotion playoffs between League A vs. B, League B vs, C and League C vs. D will also take place. It is the only international break expected for five months: club league finally return today...

The semifinals will take place on 4 and 5 June 2025 Winner of Netherlands / Spain will face either Croatia or France; and winner of Italy / Germany will face either Denmark or Portugal.