Europa League results after round of 16 and potential pairings for quarter-finals

HQ

The first day of the Europa League round of 16 has left great games, only two draws from the eight matches, and most encounters still open before the second leg. All games were played on Thursday, March 6, with the second leg coming next week.

Today's games confirmed a lead for the favourite of the competition, Italian club Lazio, which defeated Viktoria Plzen at home. However, second favourite Athletic Club fell at the last minute to Roma. Meanwhile, Manchester United earned a draw in San Sebastián against Real Sociedad, and

As we already know the whole bracket for the competition, we can already predict how the quarter-finals will look like. Of course, everything could change next Thursday, March 13, and Lyon got one of the largest win of the night, 3-1 away, the first match after the huge sanction against coach Paulo Fonseca.



Fenerbahçe 1 - 3 Rangers



Real Sociedad 1 - 1 Manchester United



FCSB 1 - 3 Lyon



AZ 1 - 0 Tottenham



Viktoria Plzeň 1 - 2 Lazio



Bodø/Glimt 3 - 0 Olympiacos



Ajax 1 - 2 Frankfurt



Roma 2 - 1 Athletic



Potential Europa League quarter-finals



Alkmaar - Frankfurt



Bodø/Glimt - Lazio



Rangers - Roma



Lyon - Manchester United/Real Sociedad



Next Thursday, March 13, we will know if this predictions are true. Quarter-finals will take place on April 10 and April 17.