Conference League results after round of 16 and potential pairings for quarter-finals

Conference League, the third tier of Europan club competitions, has also held the round of 16 on Thursday, at the same time as Europa League. This year, the presence of Chelsea determines the whole competition (they have a 44.5% chance of winning the cup, according to Opta supercompute) but that doesn't discourage the rest clubs from all of Europe.

That iincludes Panathinaikos, who earned a victory over second favourite Fiorentina, while Betis -which defeated Real Madrid last weekend- only earned a 2-2 draw against Portuguese club Vitória Guimaraes.

Conference League results after day 1 of round of 16



Panathinaikos 3 - 2 Fiorentina



Betis 2 - 2 Guimarães



Molde FK 3 - 2 Legia de Varsovia



København (Copenhagen) 1 - 2 Chlesea



Pafos 1 - 0 Djurgården



Jagiellonia Białystok 3 - 0 Cercle Brugge



Borac 1 - 1 Rapid Viena



Celje 1 - 0 Lugano



Potential Conference League quarter-finals

Based on these results and the already determined bracket, this is how the quarter-finals would look like on April 10-17.



Betis/Vitória vs. Jagiellonia



Celje vs. Panathinaikos



Chelsea vs. Molde



Pagos vs. Borac/Viena



The second leg of the round of 16 takes place next Thursday, March 13, we will know if this predictions are true. Quarter-finals will take place on April 10 and April 17.