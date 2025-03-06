English
Conference League results after round of 16 and potential pairings for quarter-finals

The UEFA competition has Chelsea as the most likely winner according to statistics.

Conference League, the third tier of Europan club competitions, has also held the round of 16 on Thursday, at the same time as Europa League. This year, the presence of Chelsea determines the whole competition (they have a 44.5% chance of winning the cup, according to Opta supercompute) but that doesn't discourage the rest clubs from all of Europe.

That iincludes Panathinaikos, who earned a victory over second favourite Fiorentina, while Betis -which defeated Real Madrid last weekend- only earned a 2-2 draw against Portuguese club Vitória Guimaraes.

Conference League results after day 1 of round of 16


  • Panathinaikos 3 - 2 Fiorentina

  • Betis 2 - 2 Guimarães

  • Molde FK 3 - 2 Legia de Varsovia

  • København (Copenhagen) 1 - 2 Chlesea

  • Pafos 1 - 0 Djurgården

  • Jagiellonia Białystok 3 - 0 Cercle Brugge

  • Borac 1 - 1 Rapid Viena

  • Celje 1 - 0 Lugano

Potential Conference League quarter-finals

Based on these results and the already determined bracket, this is how the quarter-finals would look like on April 10-17.


  • Betis/Vitória vs. Jagiellonia

  • Celje vs. Panathinaikos

  • Chelsea vs. Molde

  • Pagos vs. Borac/Viena

The second leg of the round of 16 takes place next Thursday, March 13, we will know if this predictions are true. Quarter-finals will take place on April 10 and April 17.

