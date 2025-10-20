Celebrate the circle of life with this $900 The Lion King statue

HQ

There is perhaps no more iconic moment in animated film than the Circle of Life scene in 1994's The Lion King. The scene highlighted the birth of Simba and saw how the harmonious African savannah reacted and celebrated the arrival of their future monarch. It's a timeless and beloved moment that is now being immortalised in the form of a 1:10 scale figurine.

Coming from Entertainment Earth, this is a limited edition model that sees Rafiki lifting up the baby Simba for the whole world to bask in his presence and sees Pride Rock also populated by Mufasa and Sarabi, with Zazu watching from below too.

While the model is no doubt a striking and eye-catching model, it's also a very expensive one. As of the moment you can pre-order the model for $879.99 with shipping planned for February 2026. For that price you do get a lot of model however, as it stands 13.4" in height, 12.8" in width, and 12.3" in length, all on top of weighing 8.8 lbs.

Would you spend almost $900 on a The Lion King model?

This is an ad: