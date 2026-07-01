Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III headlines July's PlayStation Plus titles

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It's been a pretty dire day for PlayStation fans, as only a few hours ago, Sony announced it will stop producing physical media for PlayStation games in 2028, all while soon beginning a process to close the PlayStation Store on PS3 and PS Vita. Thankfully, there is a little bit of news that isn't outright terrible.

The PlayStation Plus titles for July have now been revealed, with these three games being made available for all three tiers of Essential, Extra, and Premium. The games will become available as of next week on July 7, and will remain accessible until August 3, with the three games being the following:



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III



For the King II



CrossCode



Each game will be offered for PS4 and PS5. And with a week left to snag and add the June titles to your collection, head over here to see which games these are.