Sony to cease production of physical discs for all new games on PlayStation consoles from January 2028

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Sony PlayStation has officially confirmed that it'll be ceasing the production of discs for all new games coming to PlayStation consoles as of January 2028. This means an end to physical game production as we know it from PlayStation, which excuses the move due to "consumer trends and the broader entertainment industry."

"As consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry continue to shift away from physical discs to digital, physical game disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles will be discontinued starting January 2028. Following this date, new games will be available on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only. This transition has no impact on games that already released, or will be releasing, prior to January 2028 in disc format," reads a new post on the PlayStation Blog.

Sony describes this as a "natural direction" for PlayStation, but it's one that's not going to sit well with a lot of fans. Giving us about an 18-month countdown to the death of the disc on PlayStation is not exactly inspiring for people who prefer to keep their media physical. It's something PC gamers have endured for decades, but the loss of discs on PlayStation certainly feels like we're abandoning the age of owning games where we now exist in the realm of owning licenses.

This almost certainly means as well that the next generation of PlayStation will only come with a digital option. With games getting bigger, hopefully that means a larger storage size on the PS6 at launch, but we'll only know for sure when it's officially unveiled. Upcoming exclusives like Marvel's Wolverine and God of War: Laufey will have a disc launch, but otherwise it's codes in boxes forevermore from January 2028.