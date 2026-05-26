PlayStation Plus' June additions includes an Xbox Game Studios hit

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We're into the final week of May 2026 and with the transition to June now underway, you might be wondering what is in store for PlayStation Plus fans in the first month of the summer? If so, the next three games have been revealed and they actually include an Xbox Game Studios hit.

Set to become available on June 2, when EA Sports FC 26, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and Nine Sols disappear after being May's offering, the next collection is headlined by Grounded Fully Yoked Edition (made by Xbox Game Studios' Obsidian Entertainment), Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 (albeit not in Korea), and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

This news also comes as the annual Days of Play sale kicks off on the PlayStation Store tomorrow, bringing tons of deals on some of the biggest games as of late, up until June 10.

Will you be adding any of these games to your collection?