Bungie confirms layoffs following Destiny 2 falling "short of expectations these past several years"

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When Bungie announced the intention to sunset Destiny 2 and to end its plans to continue supporting the game, one of the immediate queries surrounded what this means for the developers employed by the studio. Without Destiny 2 requiring staff to create new content and maintain the title, would these new 'reserve' staff be moved over to Marathon or would they be laid off from the studio considering it doesn't seem to have any other title in meaningful production? We now have confirmation it's the latter.

There were reports that Bungie was to be hit with sweeping layoffs following Destiny 2 reaching its end point and that this could impact around 50% of the developers from the title. We don't know the exact number of staff who are being affected in these confirmed layoffs, but Bungie has issued a statement that explains the following.

"With great sadness, we are announcing a reduction in force as we reorganise Bungie.

"As the leaders of Bungie, past and present, we recognise Destiny 2 fell short of expectations these past several years. Following our final content update to Destiny 2, and with our future projects still in early incubation, we unfortunately could not continue operating at our previous size.

"We know this decision has a profound impact on the people affected, their families, friends, and teammates. While these changes are necessary to best position the studio now and for the future, that does not lessen the difficulty of this moment or the impact it has on those affected."

The statement continues by touching on what's next for Bungie and how "we will share more about that future with you all but today is not that day."