British Prime Minister wants Adolescence to be shown in schools to combat growing teenage male violence

Occasionally, a show or film will debut on Netflix and encapsulate the world. Stranger Things, Squid Game, Wednesday, Baby Reindeer, the list goes on. The next to join this fray is Adolescence, a drama series starring Stephen Graham as a father facing a massively complex situation after his 13-year-old boy is incarcerated after killing a school mate. The show is designed to highlight the growing rise of violence in young teenage boys and how it is attributed to the increase of extremism around the world and on social media.

This nature has led to many wanting the series to be presented and shown in schools, and the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer actually backs that. During a PMQs session (as per Sky News), Starmer stated when asked by Labour MP Anneliese Midgley if it should be shown in Parliament and schools:

"At home we are watching Adolescence. I've got a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, and it's a very good drama to watch. This violence carried out by young men, influenced by what they see online, is a real problem. It's abhorrent, and we have to tackle it."

Have you seen Adolescence yet and do you think young people should watch it?

