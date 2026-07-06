Bringing Final Fantasy XV to the Switch 2 is "not entirely impossible", according to Square Enix

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As more and more games make their way to the Nintendo Switch 2 in dedicated ports, some fans are wondering whether or not Square Enix will take advantage of the platform by bringing some recent hits to the system.

For one, as part of a recent shareholders' meeting, the question was posed directly to Square Enix as to whether it has plans to port other Final Fantasy titles to the Switch 2, especially since Final Fantasy VII: Remake and Rebirth have native editions and Revelation will launch day and date on the platform too. To be more specific, the question inquired as to whether Final Fantasy XV might ever get a Switch 2 version, to which Square Enix replied.

"First, while there are certain hardware constraints when it comes to faithfully replicating the exact experience of "FINAL FANTASY XV," we can say that it is not entirely impossible. As to whether we will actually deploy it on the Nintendo Switch 2, we will pass along your input to the development team as a valuable perspective on marketing and future platform options."

So there's a chance! One thing that is for certain is a Switch 2 edition of Final Fantasy XV would likely help boost sales for the game which reached over 10 million sold copies back in May 2022. There has not been any updated sales information for the game since this was shared.