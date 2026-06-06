Final Fantasy VII: Revelation announced at Summer Game Fest, will launch in spring 2027

Geoff Keighley promised that Summer Game Fest would end with a big single-player adventure and boy did it deliver. To cap off this year's rather excellent show, Square Enix took the stage to share the first trailer for the final part of the Final Fantasy VII: Remake Trilogy, which is now officially known as Final Fantasy VII: Revelation.

Set to launch on the same date on all platforms (yep, no staggered debut beginning with PlayStation 5), the highly anticipated project is set to make its grand arrival sometime in spring 2027, with more news and information to be shared about the game in the future.

What we do know is that it will offer a "perfected" version of the hybrid real-time action-strategy combat, will include Vincent Valentine (voiced by Matt Mercer) as a playable character, offer instantaneous travel around the wider world via the Highwind ship, the ability to cast summon spells and welcome Ifrit and such to the party, and all in the effort of taking the fight to Sephiroth as Cloud and the gang for a final conclusive and epic battle where the fate of the entire world is at stake.

With all of this information in mind, it's worth noting that the project will debut on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2 sometime in spring 2027.