Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy XV has sold 10 million copies

And it only took five years.

It has been revealed that after over five years of being on the market, Final Fantasy XV has officially surpassed the 10 million sold copies mark globally. Revealed in a tweet, the game has thanked its players for the support ever since the title debuted.

As a point of comparison, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, which launched two years ago in April 2020, has so far amassed five million sold copies, putting it on a similar track for success.

As for what's next for Final Fantasy, we're still awaiting a new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI, which is still under development.

Final Fantasy XV

REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

"It feels like the series should feel, but adapted for a modern audience, and we're so glad that Tabata pulled this massive project together in the way that he did."



