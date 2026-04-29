San Antonio Spurs win first play-off series since 2017, but Boston Celtics are stunned by the 76ers

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The San Antonio Spurs bested Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday night, 114-95, to qualify for their first NBA conference semi-finals since 2017. They have passed the play-offs 4-1, their first series win in the play-offs in nine years, with Victor Wembanyama contributing with 17 points, 14 rebounds and 6 blocks, the youngest player to score over 15 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks in a series-clincher.

Last night at the NBA also had surprises, as the Philadelphia 76ers stunned the Boston Celtics 113-97, to avoid elimination and push the play-off series to Game 6, with Boston still leading 3-2. The New York Knicks also won the Atlanta Hawks 126-97, putting the series 3-2 into Game 6.

NBA play-off matches tonight

Two Game 5 matches remain to be played tonight: Los Angeles Lakers could qualify for semis if they beat the Houston Rockets at home (leading 4-1) at 4:00 AM CEST, 3:00 AM BST of Wednesday. Before that, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors meet in Cleveland with a 2-2 in the scoreboard, at 1:30 AM CEST, 00:30 BST, and Orlando Magic could also win the play-off series if they beat Detroit Pistons at 1:00 AM CEST of Wednesday.