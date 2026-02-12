BMW unveils the new logo for its luxury sub-brand "Alpina"

HQ

BMW cars are always a hot topic of conversation. It is a brand trusted by thousands of drivers and has always been associated with a certain economic level and social status. Today, they are presenting the new logo for "Alpina", their luxury sub-brand that is not within everyone's reach, but which we will all dream of owning one day.

This brand will be positioned somewhere between BMW and Rolls-Royce, and its new logo, while respecting some elements of the original before it was acquired by BMW, has that "premium" touch seen in luxury brands.

The characteristic exterior colours, including blue and green, will be retained, as will a redesigned version of Alpina's classic 20-spoke alloy wheels. The interiors of future BMW Alpina models will also feature upgraded materials separate from those of standard BMW models.

BMW Alpina says it will continue to offer "exceptional high-speed performance with exceptional levels of comfort," and a specific focus on long-distance touring capability will help differentiate it from BMW M. The new BMW brand describes its target customer as "connoisseurs who appreciate the exceptional."

The first BMW Alpina model is expected to be unveiled later this year, with sales in the UK expected in 2027.

Will it be able to compete with the new Ferrari EV?