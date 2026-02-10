Ferrari reveals the interior in their first ever EV

HQ

We've known for a little while that legendary supercar marker Ferrari is working on their first ever EV - meaning not a hybrid, but an electrically powered supercar.

Through a new video, which you can watch below, it's revealed that it's officially called "Luce". Ferrari are clearly betting big on it being distinctive, and that is reflected in its interior.

Ferrari says "the cabin is conceived as a single, clean volume, with forms simplified and rationalised in the service of driving," and it's been described as hailing from the 1960's, and then designed by Apple.

You can see striking images of the cabin below the video.