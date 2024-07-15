Euphoria: Season 3 starts shooting in January

It's been over two years since we said goodbye to Rue, Nate, Jules, Cassie and the others from Euphoria, and the wait for the third season is far from over. The production was hit by the tragic death of Angus Cloud (Fez), and the Hollywood strikes had a negative impact as well.

But now things finally seem to be moving along, with Deadline reporting that filming for season three will start in January 2023. Apparently, we can look forward to a significant time jump between seasons two and three, but all the main cast members are supposedly confirmed for the continuation.

Given how big stars several of the show's actors have become and how season three has dragged on, we suspect it might be the last season for the acclaimed show, but that's pure speculation on our part. Are you looking forward to the sequel?