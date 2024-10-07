Zendaya on Euphoria: Season 3: "I don't actually know much about what is happening"

We've heard very little from official sources about Euphoria's third season, but what we have seen pop up frequently is that the show won't be returning to high school. The actors and cast that are continuing to age will no longer be required to portray teenagers and youngsters, as the show will be jumping forward in time and revolving around slightly more mature versions of the characters.

This has been affirmed by Rue actress Zendaya in an interview on Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast, where she states: "I don't actually know much about what is happening. I don't quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening."

Zendaya also noted: "It's important because there's only so much high school drama you can deal with... And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!'"

Some of the previous rumours surrounding Euphoria's third season have played around with the idea of Rue being pregnant or even Rue becoming a detective. Whether either of these concepts will make it into the actual season premise remains to be seen, but no doubt we'll hear more firm rumours as of next year as the show is expected to begin production in January 2025.