Assassin's Creed Valhalla's game director has left Ubisoft

Earlier this month, the Ubisoft Forward show at E3 2021 gave us a look at what's next for its broad open-world Viking saga Assassin's Creed Valhalla, showing us a look at the upcoming Siege of Paris expansion, as well as reaffirming that the game will be supported further in its second year.

But, it doesn't look like this future support will be captained by the game director up till this point, as Eric Baptizat has left Ubisoft to join EA Motive, as Axios reports.

Baptizat, who has worked at Ubisoft for 16 years will be joining EA Motive (the developer who recently delivered Star Wars: Squadrons) on an unannounced project, which could potentially be the Dead Space reboot that is in the works and is expected to be revealed at the EA Play Live event planned for late July, although no official information on this has been announced yet.

According to Axios, Baptizat's move did originally start back in April, but that it wasn't picked up by the press. Today, neither EA or Baptizat has commented on the job change.

In other Assassin's Creed Valhalla news, it was recently discovered that Ireland is using the game in its tourism campaign.

Thanks, Axios.