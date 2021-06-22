Ireland is using Assassin's Creed Valhalla in its tourism campaign

Ever since Assassin's Creed Valhalla first launched back in November 2020, we've been pretty awestruck by its gorgeous world that serves as a pretty accurate depiction of 9th century England. A few months ago, Ireland also got the Valhalla treatment when Eivor took to the Emerald Isle in the Wrath of the Druids expansion, and it seems Tourism Ireland saw that as a great opportunity to show off the lush country to bidding visitors.

As travelling is still challenging and often impossible for a lot of people, Tourism Ireland has suggested that interested visitors of Ireland should instead think about jumping into the boots of the Viking Eivor to visit some of the most iconic locations of the country.

First reported by Eurogamer, and shown off in a short trailer by Discover Ireland, the campaign asks fans to "Explore Viking Ireland in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids", and suggests that people visit Dublin, Benbulben, The Giant's Causeway, and The Hill of Tara, and the video shows a comparison of both the real locations and their in-game counterpart.

The report by Eurogamer also states that the campaign will also see streamers from Britain, France, Germany, Spain, and Scandinavia showcase some of the iconic Irish locations, marking the first instance that Tourism Ireland has worked with gaming content creators.

If you haven't played Wrath of the Druids yet, be sure to check out our thoughts on the expansion here.