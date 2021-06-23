More Battlefield 2042 and a new Dead Space to be unveiled July 22

Electronic Arts decided to let us know early when the company announced this year's EA Play Live, the show where some of the biggest reveals of the year will be made, would take place on July 22 last month, but didn't want to give us an exact time. That's been rectified now.

EA states that EA Play Live 2021 will start with a pre-show at 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST on July 22 before going straight into the main show at a yet to be specified time. The only game we know for sure will be there at the time of writing is Battlefield 2042, but the symbols used in tweet makes it clear that we'll also learn more about a racing game or two and a few other things. An example of the latter is without a doubt the new Dead Space game, the increasingly chatty Jeff Grubb decided to spoil a few days ago, but I'll be surprised if we don't get another fairly lacklustre trailer from Dragon Age 4 as well...