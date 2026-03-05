Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe will be "darker" than previous games in the series

HQ

With it looking like soon we'll be saying farewell to Assassin's Creed Shadows, all eyes are on what's next for Ubisoft's history-faring franchise. The Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Remake or Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced was finally confirmed last night, but elsewhere in Ubisoft's huge post, we also got some news on an entirely new game.

"While we know we haven't shared much about this one yet, it's being built with great care by our veteran team here at Ubisoft Montreal," begins head of content on the Assassin's Creed franchise Jean Guesdon. "Expect a unique, darker, narrative-driven Assassin's Creed experience, set during a pivotal moment in history."

"We are taking the time to deliver on its ambitious vision, which means we'll be quiet for a little longer, but we love seeing all the enthusiasm happening on our channels and can't wait to unveil more when the time is right," continues the post.

That doesn't give us anything to grab hold of immediately, but hopefully before the year is out, or even closer to summertime, we can hear a bit more of what this mysterious new AC game has to offer. Will it be more like the newer generation of games, or will it take us back to the heady days of Assassin's Creed II and beyond? It's clear Ubisoft is hyped about this title, so hopefully soon we can be as well.