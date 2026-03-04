Support on Assassin's Creed Shadows is coming to an end

HQ

As we near the one-year anniversary of Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ubisoft has shared a brand update about the series that explains a little more about what to expect from it in the imminent future.

For one, for Shadows' sake, we can look ahead to a winding down of support on the game, as now that the main post-launch content has been delivered, Ubisoft is looking to put its resources into other projects.

The publisher explains: "As we reach this milestone, Shadows will be moving into its final phase of support. We're winding things down with smaller, less frequent updates... but still a few surprises! At the same time, our teams will begin shifting more focus toward what's next for Assassin's Creed."

There will still be the celebratory first anniversary stream later this month and likewise additional patches to follow, but don't expect much of substance going forward.