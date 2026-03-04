Ubisoft finally acknowledges the existence of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced

We can finally start to talk about Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced in a manner that is shrouded in rumours and reports. In a recent brand update for the series, the French publisher has finally acknowledged the existence of the game in the eyes of the public and teased that we should be seeing more of substance about it rather soon.

The reference is brief but says a lot, with Ubisoft's full comments explaining: "Speculation around Assassin's Creed is not new, but it's worth repeating: "Nothing is true. Everything is permitted." Well, except in this case, some whispers have a little more wind in their sails. Keep your spyglass on the horizon."

What is also apparent is that news on Black Flag Resynced isn't immediately close, as Ubisoft does go on to discuss "imminent updates" for the series, wherein this project is not mentioned. But still, this is at least some positive news for those desperate to return to the deck of the Jackdaw as the legendary pirate-assassin, Edward Kenway.